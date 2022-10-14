Man sues after winning truck in hole-in-one contest, organizers allegedly refused to hand over keys

An Arkansas golf club is being accused of wrongfully withdrawing a prize after a player there says he won fairly by getting a hole-in-one on their golf course in the central part of the state.

Austin Clagett says he went to the tee box and made the hole-in-one shot to earn a truck provided by a local car dealership.

As Fox News reported, the Morrilton Country Club, which is reportedly one of the oldest facilities of its kind in Central Arkansas, said if a player got a hole-in-one on the 10th hole, they would win the keys and ownership of an F-150 truck courtesy of the dealership, Jay Hodge Ford.

KATV reported that "When it was Austin Clagett’s turn to try to get a hole-in-one, Austin Clagett hit the ball and it went in the hole on the first attempt."

"Afterward, Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton refused to give Austin Clagett the keys or transfer him the title to the 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew," the report said.

Andrew Norwood of Denton & Zachary PLLC has filed a civil suit on behalf of Clagett and said, "This is about doing what is right. Mr. Clagett lived up to his end of the deal when he got the hole-in-one and now Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton want to crawfish out of the deal."

Norwood said, "If they didn’t want to pay up when Mr. Clagett got a hole-in-one, they shouldn’t have offered the deal."

The dealership said, "Without our knowledge, Morrilton Country Club promoted that this new truck would be available as a winning prize at the event despite our agreement that it would be for display purposes only," the company said.

"Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton would like to extend its sincerest apologies to the community for this misunderstanding and we look forward to serving everyone in the future."