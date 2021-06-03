Watch
Law enforcement agencies responding to officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jun 03, 2021
Two law enforcement agencies have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood is being investigated.

WATCH LIVE:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted that their agents were en route to the shooting scene.

ATF's St. Paul Field Division tweeted that they, too, were responding to the scene "in a support capacity to assist investigating agencies."

Minnesota Public Radio reported that the shooting occurred in a parking ramp near West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to KSTP, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.

WCCO and Fox9 are reporting that a crowd is starting to gather at the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

