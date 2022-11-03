Kyrie Irving says he takes responsibility for promoting antisemitic movie

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said he meant no harm when tweeting out a link to a movie that reportedly includes anti-Jewish tropes.

In a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League, Irving said he opposes all forms of hatred and stands with marginalized communities.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility," Iriving stated.

Irving tweeted a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" last week. He initially defended the tweet, essentially saying he's a free-thinker and doesn't have to agree with everything in the movie.

He then deleted the tweet after facing backlash, including from Nets owner Joe Tsai, who said he wanted to sit down with Irving to explain how the film is hurtful to people.

Irving and the Nets said on Wednesday that they are committing $500,000 toward causes and organizations "that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." They also plan to work with the Anti-Defamation League to fight "all types of hate that undermine justice and fair treatment for every individual."