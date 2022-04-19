Kardashians appearing in court this week as they face lawsuit from Blac Chyna

Jury selection will continue Tuesday in a court case involving the Kardashians and Blac Chyna, who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian.

Black Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the family, alleging they destroyed her TV career. She is seeking $100 million.

White and Rob Kardashian featured on E! reality series “Rob & Chyna” in 2017.

During the second season, the couple split and the show was put on hold.

White sued the Kardashians, accusing them of conspiring to get the show canceled.

She is also accusing her ex-fiancé of assault, battery and harassment.

Jury selection began Monday, with ordinary people expressing how they felt about the Hollywood family.

One prospective juror said, “anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me."

A mother said they were bad role models and she wouldn't let her daughter watch their show. A few said they were fans and admirers.

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are all expected to testify in court.

Ryan Seacrest, co-creator and executive producer of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” will also appear in court.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.