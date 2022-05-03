Watch
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit

Posted at 5:16 PM, May 02, 2022
A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. They were considering the contract case against all four women.

The trial focused on allegations that Chyna violently attacked then-fiancé and Rob Kardashian on a night and morning in December 2016. He testified she held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him. She testified that she put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show, and when the celebration turned into a dispute, she was not violent, the Associated Press reported.

