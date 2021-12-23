Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates 3rd day without verdict

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image taken from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter testifies during her trial, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Daunte Wright Officer Trial
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 19:09:08-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright has completed its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The jury weighing the white former Brooklyn Center officer’s fate broke at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike the first two days, jurors had no questions for Judge Regina Chu.

On Tuesday, they asked Chu what they should do if they couldn’t agree on verdicts.

She told them they should continue deliberating.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

She has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright but used her gun instead.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH