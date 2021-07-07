Judge denies release of Arizona man who donned bearskin headdress during Capitol riot

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, the Arizona man who donned a bearskin headdress during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was denied by a federal judge Monday to be released from custody.

According to the Arizona Republic, Judge Royce Lamberth said in his ruling that during a hearing last week that he did not hear any new information that would persuade him to change his mind about releasing Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli from custody.

Angeli has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground.

According to the Denver Gazette, the judge added that Angeli posed as a flight risk because he's shown that he has the ability to travel across the country, even though he doesn't have a job.