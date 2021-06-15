Judge denies motion, OJ Simpson to continue to pay Goldman family

OJ Simpson will have to keep paying the Goldman family.

A judge denied his "motion for relief" from the multi-million dollar civil settlement with the family after Simpson was found liable for the death of Ron Goldman.

Ron was killed with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole at her Brentwood home in 1994.

That judgment came down in 1997 after Simpson was acquitted in criminal court of their murders.

According to a Nevada court filing from Fred Goldman in February Simpson has only paid close to $133,000 of the settlement.

He still owes the Goldmans more than $50M.