Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID recovery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson returned home after he was hospitalized with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

After his COVID-19 symptoms subsided, Jackson was transferred to a rehabilitation center to help manage Parkinson's disease.

The 79-year-old disclosed his battle with Parkinson's in 2017.

Jackson spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday before leaving a downtown Chicago facility.

"Thank God for leading the way to get me again to walk again on my own power," Jackson said.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released this month.