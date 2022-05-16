Investigators up reward to $50K as they search for escaped inmate in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Investigators are now increasing their cash reward as they continue to search for an escaped inmate in Texas.
Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody from a transport bus after stabbing the driver last week.
Officials say 16 prisoners were aboard the bus, but no one else escaped. The bus driver’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities have now increased the reward money to $50,000.
The reward was previously set at $22,500 last week.
The new reward includes $35,000 from the Texas Department of Public Safety, $10,000 from U.S. Marshals, as well as $5,000 from the TDCJ.
Investigators with the TDCJ believe Lopez used some type of device to escape from the bus.
The escaped inmate was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder.
Texas DPS says Lopez has tattoos on his back, abdomen and chest, as well as a burn scar on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.