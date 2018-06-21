Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigns after 'past consensual relationship' with employee

Intel says CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned after the company learned of a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee."

"An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," the company said in an announcement on Thursday.

The Intel board said chief financial officer Robert Swan will serve as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Krzanich joined Intel in 1982. He became CEO and an elected a member of the board of directors in May 2013.