Inmate shot during California prison riot

Brandon Johansen, Josh Sanders
4:19 PM, Mar 25, 2018
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - One inmate was shot and at least five others were injured during a riot at Tehachapi Prison on Sunday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed.

According to CDCR, six inmates were hurt during a riot that broke out at the facility Sunday afternoon at about 1:33 p.m. Five were injured during the riot itself and another was shot by an officer "in the buttocks area," CDCR said.

The inmate who was shot was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the other five injured inmates is unclear at this time. No guards or staff were hurt.

CDCR says three shots were fired during the incident. It's unknown how the riot started, and a portion of the prison was on lockdown as the investigation is ongoing.

