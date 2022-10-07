In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains.

The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds to complete an order. Chick-fil-A takes 509 seconds.

The magazine found, however, that Chick-fil-A had the fastest service per customer. Data indicated that Chick-fil-A has the longest lines of any major chain.

The report also found that Chick-fil-A and Carl’s Jr. customers were most satisfied.

Behind KFC, Taco Bell (317 seconds), Hardee’s (322 seconds) and Dunkin’ (328 seconds) had the next fastest drive-thrus.

Nationwide, the average drive-thru order takes 372 seconds.

The new report indicated that friendly service often led to fast and accurate orders.

“We’ve all heard that a smile goes a long way, and in quick service that certainly rings true. While it stands to logic that happier associates lead to better customer experiences, the true financial and operational impact of unfriendly service is staggering,” said Laura Livers, head of strategic growth at Intouch Insight. “With friendliness having declined in the industry, brands who can crack the code on employee satisfaction and training will be able to drive better customer service with diner experience, order accuracy and speed.”

The report found that Arby’s and McDonald’s were tied for being the most accurate.

A 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that 37% of Americans dine at fast food restaurants on a given day.