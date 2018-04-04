Illinois man rescues driver from burning vehicle

Police in Illinois have deemed a local man a hero after he raced to rescue a man from a burning vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department's Facebook page, a 57-year-old man rushed to the rescue after a single-car crash just after midnight on Saturday. Dash cam video from the crash shows the man dragging the driver away from the car by his legs as flames shoot out of the driver's side window.

According to Aurora police, it was 58-year-old Jose Martinez who rushed out of his home to save the driver, a 34-year-old man. A second man, 29-year-old Devin Johnson, also helped by pulling the man away from the car.

"To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived," the department wrote on Facebook. " Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm's way. Outstanding job, gentlemen."

Patch Aurora reports that the driver was treated for burns and other non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with a DUI.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.