Housing prices hit all-time high as sales continue to slow

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A "sold" is posted outside a single-family home in a residential neighborhood in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June 2022 as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 20, that existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 20, 2022
While home sales declined for the fifth-straight month, the average cost of a home hit an all-time high.

The median home price was a record $416,000 last month, up more than 13% from one year ago.

According to a report from the National Association of Realtors released Wednesday, the increase marks more than a decade of year-over-year monthly price hikes.

The hottest housing markets are in sunbelt cities like Orlando and Nashville, where home prices jumped nearly 31%.

Still, selling existing homes, including townhomes, condos, and co-ops, was down 5.4% last month from May nationwide.

That's a decrease of 14% from a year ago.

Experts say inflation and rising mortgage rates could be pricing some homebuyers out of the market.

