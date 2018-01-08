Housing association in California fining residents $200 for keeping garage door closed

Justin Boggs
3:43 PM, Jan 8, 2018
Decide to leave your garage door closed while at work? That could cost you $200 if you live in one housing development in Auburn, California. 

According to a KTXL-TV report, residents of the Auburn Greens development near Sacramento are required to keep their garage doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Some residents told KTXL-TV that the fine and subsequent administrative hearing is better than risking having items stolen. 

"Fine, let me give you the $200 fine right now," resident Shally Ia told KTXL. "Give me a month so I can get my stuff out, and I might as well clear everything out and leave the garage door open permanently because there is no point of having a garage door then."

The rule is apparently a new one for the housing development. As of Monday afternoon, no one from Auburn Greens had responded to KTXL for comment. 

Nine-year-old Jason told KTXL that his family's garage is where he keeps items like his bike. 

"I’m still worried a little. I’m still a little worried because I just think it’s all going to get stolen, you know?" Jason said.

