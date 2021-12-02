Watch
House votes to avert shutdown, but quick Senate OK in doubt

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., updates reporters on the must-pass priority of funding the government, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 18:12:18-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill that funds the government through Feb. 18 and avoids a short-term shutdown after midnight Friday.

But quick passage of the measure in the Senate is in doubt because of a fight over President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A temporary federal shutdown is still possible this weekend because some Republican senators are objecting to those mandates.

President Joe Biden says he's spoken with Senate leaders and he's playing down fears of a shutdown after midnight Friday.

Biden says there's “a plan in place unless somebody decides to be totally erratic, and I don’t think that will happen."

