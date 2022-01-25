Watch
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi running for reelection

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 18:16:20-05

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she is running for reelection.

In a campaign video posted on social media, Pelosi said there's still more work for her to do in Congress.

"While we've made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives," Pelosi said.

The Democrat represents San Franciscans in California's 12th congressional district. She has been in Congress since 1987.

Pelosi's announcement comes as dozens of Democrats retire from the House.

Historically, the midterms have been a challenging election cycle for the incumbent party. Currently, Democrats control Congress and the White House.

