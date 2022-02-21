High school student shot, killed while walking to bus stop

A high school student in Louisiana was shot and killed while walking to a bus stop Monday morning, authorities said.

During a press conference, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said four people, a female and three males, were detained following the shooting.

The victim was only identified as a male who went to John Ehret High School in Marrero, Louisiana, which is just outside of New Orleans.

Lopinto said people he spoke with at the scene described the victim as a "very good kid."

"We're not getting any indication from speaking with community or family that he was a troubled kid," he said.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the student was targeted.

Lopinto said they recovered a long rifle that matched the description of one of the guns that were used in the shooting.