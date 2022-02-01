HBCUs deal with second day of bomb threats as Black History Month begins

More historically Black colleges and universities are dealing with bomb threats for the second day in a row.

Some of the schools that reported new threats include Morgan State University, Kentucky State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Edward Water University, among others.

Students and staff at Morgan State were told to shelter in place and all classes were moved online.

Campus operations were suspended at Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

Edward Waters University canceled all in-person activities Tuesday.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. received a threat both days.

It reported an “all clear” Tuesday.

University police at Howard said none of the threats Monday “presented a credible danger.”

There were also threats made against nine HBCUs in early January.

The FBI said it is aware of the bomb threats made against the schools and is working to address any potential threats.

The threats coincide with the first day of Black History Month.