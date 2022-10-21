Accused Michigan school shooter expected to plead guilty

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty in the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured seven others, prosecutors say.

The announcement comes days before a pre-trial hearing was set to be held. He will not plead guilty on Monday, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling lost their lives in the shooting on Nov. 30.

The trial was originally set to begin in September, but a judge set a new trial date for Jan. 17, 2023.

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. They reportedly bought the gun Crumbley used in the shooting.

This story was originally reported on wxyz.com.

