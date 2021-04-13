Ground turkey being recalled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ground turkey is reportedly infecting people with salmonella.

The Center for Disease Control is now investigating.

The turkey came from Plainville Brands LLC in Pennsylvania.

The affected products include:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegmans 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegmans 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The CDC says at least 28 people have gotten sick in connection to the ground turkey.

No one has died but 2 people have been hospitalized.