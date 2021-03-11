Gov. Cuomo groping allegation reported to police, NY House launches impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said she has reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself.

The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to his official residence.

Cuomo said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

On Thursday, in the wake of the allegation, 59 Democratic state legislators demanded Cuomo resign, the AP reported.

In response, Speaker Carl Heastie announced a committee to being an impeachment investigation.

"The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious," Heastie said in a statement. "The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution."

Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel, said in a statement Thursday that as a matter of state policy, the woman who made the allegations was told she should contact her local police department.

She said she phoned the police herself when the woman declined, through her lawyer, to make a formal complaint.

According to The New York Times, Albany Police Department spokesperson, Steve Smith, said police reached out to a lawyer of Garvey's and offered its services.