Golden moment: Nathan Chen wins long-sought Olympic title

Nathan Chen followed his record short program at the Beijing Games with a near-perfect free skate that earned him a long-awaited Olympic gold medal.

The 22-year-old star landed all five of his quads during his “Rocketman” program to finish with 332.60 points, just three points off his own world record.

He's the first American champion since Evan Lysacek in 2010 in Vancouver.

Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno rounded out the podium for Japan, while two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu rebounded from a poor short program to finish fourth.

Chen is the seventh American man to win gold at the Olympics.