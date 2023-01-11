Watch Now
All US airports under a mandatory ground stop this morning

Posted at 4:03 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 07:31:25-05

Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until at least 9 a.m. ET after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," the FAA said.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

All aircraft must route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

