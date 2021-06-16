Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Geneva gifts: Biden gives Putin custom aviator sunglasses, crystal bison

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses toward the end of a news conference after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 17:30:06-04

GENEVA — President Joe Biden has marked his first presidential summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin by giving his counterpart a pair of custom aviator glasses.

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he's sometimes parodied over them.

Biden notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The aviators given to Putin are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots.

Biden also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH