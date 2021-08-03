Fourth police officer who responded to Capitol riots has died

A fourth police officer who responded to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has died from an apparent suicide.

According to the Associated Press, Metropolitan Police Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10.

News of Officer DeFreytag's death comes less than 24 hours after Metro police confirmed the death of Officer Gunther Hashida, who was found dead in his home on Thursday.

This marks the fourth police officer for having died from suicide since the attack at the Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood and Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith had been with their departments for more than a decade.

On Tuesday, Senate voted to award members of the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department Medals of Honor for protecting Congress during the insurrection on Jan. 6, the Associated Press reported.