Former 'SNL' cast member accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

A former "Saturday Night Live" comedian is facing allegations of grooming and sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

According to NBC News, Horatio Sanz is being sued by the girl, who is now reportedly an adult.

NBC News reports the lawsuit alleges the girl was first assaulted in 2000 when she was 15 years old.

Sanz was part of "SNL" from 1998 to 2006, NBC News says.

An attorney for Sanz called the allegations "categorically false," and claimed the girl demanded $7.5 million "in exchange for her silence," NBC News reports.

The lawsuit reportedly also alleges the girl was invited to multiple parties with other NBC employees, where she was allowed to consume alcohol.

NBC declined to comment on the lawsuit, multiple media outlets are reporting.