Watch Now
Local NewsNational

Actions

Ford shares drop 11% amid inflation distress

The automaker revealed inflation would add an unexpected $1 billion in costs
Ford Results
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Ford Results
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 15:49:00-04

Shares for Ford Motor Co. dropped by around 11 percent on Tuesday after the company revealed that inflation woes unexpectedly added about $1 billion to their operating costs this quarter.

A day after the news, the company's stock price took a hit. The automaker said it is also dealing with persistent parts shortages and other issues that have delayed vehicle deliveries, Reuters reported.

Ford's results also sent the price of shares for its rival company, General Motors, tumbling as well, down 4.4%. Analysts believe it will take more time for automakers to recover from the period of extreme chip shortages.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said, "It appears that across the industry, chip and components shortages may be improving at a slower pace than anticipated."

Ford said in July that the company expected commodity costs to jump by $4 billion for the fiscal year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH