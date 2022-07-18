FDA: Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to levels of lead

BrandStorm Inc. has voluntarily recalled two lots of its Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberry packages after the presence of lead was detected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall was issued after a lab in Maryland identified "the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits."

According to the FDA, the packing site conducted an investigation and the reports of the original heavy metal received for the crop year did not show any presence of lead.

"After further investigation, it was found that the product's county of Origin is Lithuania, and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary," the agency said. "As an immediate action, the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal."

The FDA said that the company distributed the 1.2-ounce packages nationwide through retail and online stores.

The recall affects two batches of the company's freeze-dried blueberries with the best by date of December 2024 and January 2025.

If you have the affected products, the FDA asks that you discard them or return them to where you purchased them for a refund.

The FDA said the company had not received any reports "of adverse events" tied to the recall.