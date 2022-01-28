Watch
Families who added new additions in 2021 could get $5,000 on tax return

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This May 4, 2021 photo shows a sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Tax Filing
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 13:16:04-05

If your family welcomed a new addition last year, you could be eligible for a huge refund this tax season.

The IRS says if you adopted a child, had a baby, or became a legal guardian, you might be able to add $5,000 in your refund due to two new tax credits as part of the $1.9 trillion aid package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

According to USA Today, to be eligible, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Parents or guardians must not have received advanced Child Tax Credit payments on behalf of the child in 2021 (worth $3,600 total for children under age 6).
  • The new family member did not receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2021.
  • Your family doesn’t exceed the income guidelines.

To get the $1,400 stimulus check for your new addition, single filers must have made up to $75,000 per year, $112,500 per year if filing as head of household, or $150,000 per year if married and filing a joint return.

    To get the $3,600 child credit tax, single filers made less than $200,000 per year, and couples filing jointly must have made $400,000 or less in adjusted gross income.

    To get the money, the IRS says you'll need to add in the Child Tax Credit and file a Recovery Rebate Credit on the tax form.

