Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Facebook says they won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Facebook says, Thursday, May 27, it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Facebook-Covid Posts
Posted at 12:37 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 15:38:09-04

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it won't remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured from its apps.

"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps," the social media giant said on its website. "We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

This isn't the first time Facebook has become embroiled in dealing with coronavirus-related misinformation.

In December, Facebook said it would remove vaccine-related misinformation.

News comes after President Joe Biden ordered on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH