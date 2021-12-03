Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka, who is best known for his role on "Laverne & Shirley," has died.

Mekka played Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom.

A post on Mekka's Facebook page said the actor passed away peacefully at his home in California on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

Linda Williams, who played Shirley, paid tribute to Mekka.

"My darling Eddie, A world-class talent who could do it all," Williams said on Twitter. "I love you dearly. I'll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories."

Mekka's acting career spanned decades. He had credits in dozens of TV shows and movies, including "Dreamgirls," "A League of Their Own," and "The Love Boat."

Mekka was 69 years old.