Earthquake in Mexico City possibly caused by World Cup fans' cheers

Justin Boggs
11:54 AM, Jun 17, 2018

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 17: Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates with team mate Andres Guardado of Mexico after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Mexico at Luzhniki Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Dan Mullan
Copyright Getty Images

A Mexican agency that detects earthquakes reported on Sunday seismic activity was detected in Mexico City, roughly at the same time Mexico's national soccer team scored an improbable game-winning goal against Germany in the World Cup. 

According to the IIGEA, artificial seismic activity was registered at two recording stations in Mexico City at 11:32 a.m. local time. The quake was roughly at the same time Hirving Lozano scored a goal halfway around the world in Russia. 

The agency's hypothesis behind the seismic activity was from fans jumping at the same time while watching the game on TV. 

The 1-0 win by Mexico shocked the soccer world as Germany is the defending World Cup champs, and is a favorite to repeat this year. 

Sunday's incident is akin to one that took place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1988 when earthquake equipment on LSU's campus detected seismic activity after LSU scored a game-winning touchdown against Auburn. 

