Dustin Johnson resigns PGA Tour membership to play in Saudi-backed league

Dustin Johnson, one of the most famous golfers in the world, has resigned his PGA Tour membership.

"It's hard to speak on what the consequences might be but I've resigned my membership of the Tour and that's the plan for now," he said.

Johnson added that he still plans on playing in golf's major tournaments, including the U.S. Open, which begins next week.

"I'm exempt for the majors, so I plan on playing unless I hear otherwise," Johnson said.

Johnson has reportedly earned more than $70 million on the PGA Tour.

Other players giving up their PGA Tour memberships included Kevin Na, Sergio Garcia, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, according to ESPN.

After being left off the initial list of participants for the LIV Golf Invitational, Phil Mickelson is also joining the Saudi-funded golf league. The tournament begins Thursday in England.

The LIV Golf tournament offers $25 million in prize money. The winner gets $4 million.

Golfers have been criticized for joining the new league in light of Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

