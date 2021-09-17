Durst found guilty of murdering his best friend

A Los Angeles jury found New York real estate heir Robert Durst guilty on all counts in his murder trial.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing Friday they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman.

The 78-year-old faces life in prison for the 2000 murder.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified that he didn't kill Berman or his wife.

Durst was not present for the verdict because he is insolation after being exposed to COVID-19.