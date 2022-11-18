Driver suspected of crashing into LA County sheriff's recruits released from jail

Officials in California said the man who was arrested after plowing his car into dozens of police recruits out for a run in Los Angeles Wednesday was released from jail.

The Associated Press reported that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to jail records, the 22-year-old was released from custody at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, CNN reported.

ABC News reported that the LA County Sheriff's Department said Gutierrez was released "due to the extreme complexity of the investigation, which includes ongoing interviews, video surveillance review, and additional evidence needed to be analyzed."

Officials said 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers from the STAR Explore Training Academy were struck in Whittier just before 6:30 a.m.

During a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that five of those injured suffered critical injuries, four recruits suffered moderate injuries, and 16 others had minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Villanueva added that the injuries ranged from head trauma, broken bones and loss of limbs.