DOJ reportedly wants to speak with Pence in Jan. 6 probe

The Department of Justice is reportedly seeking to speak with former Vice President Mike Pence in its investigation of the events that led up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors want to question Pence about former President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.

Trump publicly pressured Pence to delay the certification of the Electoral College vote. Pence refused, saying he didn't have the authority, adding that his role was essentially ceremonial.

Pence was at the Capitol when a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed inside. Some of them were calling for Pence to be hanged.

Video released by the House committee investigating attacks on the Capitol showed Pence in a secure location while the mob damaged and destroyed the building.

Pence did not sit for an interview with the committee despite receiving an invitation.

However, earlier this month, he spoke out against the former president in an interview with ABC News. Pence said Trump "decided to be part of the problem" on Jan. 6.

"The president's words were reckless," Pence said.