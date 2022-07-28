Watch Now
Dog trapped inside hot car adopted by officer who rescued it

NEW YORK CITY — A dog inside a hot vehicle for over two hours in New York has since been adopted by someone who helped rescue him.

The New York Police Department said officers were alerted last month after Good Samaritans saw a dog locked inside a hot vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found the car off, windows up, and a distressed dog.

Police said officers broke a car window, rescued the dog, and took it to a veterinarian for care.

On Wednesday, the department shared a happy update saying the dog was adopted by an officer who helped rescue him.

"A month ago, this sweet doggo was rescued after his owner left him in his hot locked car for hours; yesterday, one of its rescuers, Officer Maharaj, adopted him! Thank you ASPCA for taking such good care of this lucky pup!" police said in a tweet.

