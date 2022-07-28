Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after a Miami bar that hosted a drag show for families during Pride Month.

A video of children interacting with the drag queens was posted online and drew the ire of many conservatives. It shows children participating in the show, where they would walk down a makeshift catwalk with the drag queens.

DeSantis, and other Republicans, claimed the drag show is inappropriate for children.

"That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people. That is not the way you look out for our children.” DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday. “You protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

According to the Miami Herald, DeSantis’ administration filed a complaint against the bar, R House, with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The Miami Herald says the bar has 21 days to respond to the complaint.

In a statement to the publication, the bar’s owners said they are “working to rectify the situation” and hope the “misunderstanding” will be resolved “positively and promptly.”

The bar could lose its liquor license if the state determines it’s in violation of local laws and codes, the Miami Herald reports.