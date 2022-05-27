Delta reducing summer schedule by cutting 100 daily flights

If you plan to travel this summer, you could possibly run into problems when it comes to flying.

On Thursday, Delta Airlines announced that between July 1 and Aug. 7, they'll be reducing about 100 flights a day to "build additional resilience in our system and improve operational reliability for our customers and employees."

"More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation – weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups – are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband.

The flights affected will mostly be in the U.S. and Latin America.

Travel experts believe that the number of travelers could exceed ahead of 2019 levels, but that could cause some headaches at airports as airlines deal with a reduction in employees, the Associated Press reported.

Delta isn't the only airline that will be reducing flights.

In April, JetBlue announced reducing its summer flight schedule by 10%.

Alaska Airlines announced in April that it would reduce about 2% of its flights through June.