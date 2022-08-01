Flooding death toll stands at 30, clean up continues in Eastern Kentucky

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a press conference on Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the death toll has risen to 30 Kentuckians who died in the floods.

Beshear broke down the deaths by county.

Knott County - 16 deaths

Breathitt County - 6 deaths

Perry County - 3 deaths

Clay County - 2 deaths

Letcher County 3 deaths

Beshear said he expects there to be more deaths as there are hundreds still unaccounted for.

"We are committed to the people in Eastern Kentucky," Beshear said in his press conference.

He said additional rain on Monday will hamper cleanup efforts.

"We wake up, and we see neighbors on their roofs. We have no cellphone signal, no Wi-Fi signal. Within a quarter-mile, I can't get anywhere cause there's just water completely covering both sides of the road," said Kentucky State Representative Angie Hatton as she talked about waking up to the flooding.

"There are pictures of pontoon boats going up to going up to these windows and rescuing people out of upper story windows," she added.

FEMA announced that renters and homeowners who were affected by the severe storms, flooding, and mudslides can apply for disaster assistance as of July 26.

This article was written by Ben Branscum for WLEX.