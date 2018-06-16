Daytona Beach derailment: Roller coaster used to operate in Arizona

“I was surprised to hear that the Sidewinder was still in service,” said John Bueker, a longtime Phoenix-area resident who’s considered the foremost authority on Legend City, an amusement park on the Tempe-Phoenix border that was demolished in 1983.
“It’s fondly remembered by quite a few of us,” Bueker said.
The Sidewinder came to Arizona in 1978 from a defunct park in Chicago. It was nearly a half-mile long and, at the time, one of the largest steel roller coasters in the west.
“The park actually had a contest to name the ride,” Bueker said. “They were getting, at one point, up to a thousand entries a day.”