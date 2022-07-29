Date set for Elon Musk, Twitter trial

The trial over the future ownership of Twitter will begin on Oct. 17 and is expected to last five days.

The Delaware judge presiding over the trial issued a schedule of proceedings detailing deadlines attorneys must meet ahead of Oct. 17.

The lawsuit was filed in response to Musk's lawyers filing a letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission that said the Tesla founder wanted to pull out of the deal because the social media company was in “material breach” of their agreement.

Musk said he tried to obtain information about fake accounts on the platform for two months but noted Twitter never provided it. Twitter claims it provided Musk with all necessary documentation.

The $44 billion deal was agreed upon in April.