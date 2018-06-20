Dairy Queen offering free Blizzards

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 79°
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: A S'mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're looking for a sweet treat this summer, Dairy Queen is offering free Blizzards.
They are promoting their new app with a campaign called "Summer Skip Day" with nudges to parents to take the kids to get ice cream.
If you download the app and register, you can get a coupon for a free small Blizzard.