Dairy Queen kicks off spring with free cones today

Dairy Queen announced that it will giveaway free vanilla ice cream cones at all of its non-mall locations in the United States today (Tuesday, March 20) to celebrate the start of spring, and to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.

While Dairy Queen is not charging for the cones, it is soliciting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen said it raised $300,000 for the charity on the same day last year. Dairy Queen said that donations will stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

Dairy Queen has 6,800 locations worldwide.

“We’re excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said. “This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us.”