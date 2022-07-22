President Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘improved,’ says White House doctor

President Joe Biden’s temperature reached 99.4 degrees Thursday night but has since returned to normal as the president battles a COVID-19 infection, presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote.

O'Connor said Friday morning that Biden's symptoms "have improved."

Biden took Tylenol on Thursday, which O’Connor said caused the president’s temperature to return to normal. O’Connor also said Biden’s blood pressure, respiration rate and oxygen levels were normal.

He continued to have fatigue along with a runny nose and occasional cough on Friday, O’Connor said.

The president also took a dose of Paxlovid on Friday. O’Connor said the president will continue taking Paxlovid with Tylenol and oral hydration in the coming days.

O’Connor confirmed that Biden will not take medications ELIQUIS and Crestor while on Paxlovid.

Despite having COVID-19, Biden is continuing to work out of the White House residence. He is scheduled to meet with his economic team today to discuss efforts to lower gas prices. He is also meeting with senior advisers to discuss his legislative agenda.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.