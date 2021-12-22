Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 cases dropping in South Africa, noting omicron peak may have passed

items.[0].image.alt
Jerome Delay/AP
PLEASE PLACE ON HOLD FOR AUTO RELEASE WEDNESDAY DEC. 22 AT 08H00GMT.. FILE — Sandile Cele, a researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, works on the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021. South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven wave has passed its peak, medical experts say. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay/File)
COVID-19 omicron South Africa
Posted at 4:43 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 07:43:36-05

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.

Although the early findings are not conclusive, especially because daily figures are prone to fluctuations, the signs that South Africa's intense wave is weakening are notable.

The world is intently watching because South Africa is where omicron was first identified and where the variant first spiked infections.

After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 on Tuesday. In Gauteng province — South Africa's most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.

This week, the U.S. got its first taste of an impending omicron surge. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that omicron cases now represent about three-quarters of new infections across the country. Just a week ago, omicron represented just 3% of new cases.

On Monday, the U.S. recorded 289,000 new COVID-19 cases — the second-highest daily caseload the country had ever seen.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that Americans should be aware of the threats of omicron but noted that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have gotten their booster shot should be sufficiently protected.

"I know you're tired, I know you're frustrated, but we're still in it. This is a critical moment," Biden said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH