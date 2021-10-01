Coppertone voluntarily recalling 5 aerosol sunscreen products due to presence of benzene

Coppertone voluntarily recalls five of its aerosol sunscreen spray products due to the presence of benzene.

According to the Food and Drug Administration recall notice, the affected products were manufactured this year between Jan. 10 and June 15.

The products include 12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

The FDA said benzene is classified as a human carcinogen and can cause an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone, depending on the level and extent of exposure.

For refund requests, consumers can visit https://www.sunscreenrecall2021.com/.