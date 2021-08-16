Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Zabi Karimi
TALIBAN.jpeg
Posted at 11:43 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 02:43:56-04

America’s top general says the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats from a Taliban-run Afghanistan.

That warning comes as intelligence agencies charged with anticipating those threats face new questions after the U.S.-backed Afghan military collapsed with shocking speed.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH